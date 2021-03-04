Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Rises By 63.9%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the January 28th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,974,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BBRW stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

