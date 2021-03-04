Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 33.3%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CZMWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CZMWY traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $167.90.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

