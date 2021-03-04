Short Interest in Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Drops By 38.2%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 28th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Cell MedX stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Thursday. 2,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,232. Cell MedX has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

