Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Increases By 81.3%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the January 28th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of China Pharma stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,705. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get China Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of China Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.