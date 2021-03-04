Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Decreases By 37.5%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

CKX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.29. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

