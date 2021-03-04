Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Decreases By 32.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 950,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $42.60.
CLSK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
