Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Decreases By 32.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 950,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

CLSK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

