Short Interest in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) Expands By 73.5%

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the January 28th total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CLII traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 2,220,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLII. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

