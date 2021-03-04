Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Decreases By 35.0%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 28th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

FOF traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 74,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.