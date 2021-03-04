Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Drops By 39.5%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 28th total of 713,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 570,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,020. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. bought 2,674 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

