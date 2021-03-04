Short Interest in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Increases By 63.8%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the January 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $3,393,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

