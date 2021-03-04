Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Drops By 34.0%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 377,600 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 571,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 634,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

