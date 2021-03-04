Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Grows By 64.1%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $571.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Get Curis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRIS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 33.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.