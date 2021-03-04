Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Drops By 41.0%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,903,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 3,225,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.5 days.

Shares of DNBHF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

