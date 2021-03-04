Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Drops By 41.0%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,903,500 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 3,225,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.5 days.
Shares of DNBHF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.
About Dnb Asa
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.