Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Drops By 36.4%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDEJF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,307. The company has a market cap of $107.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 28.11, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.