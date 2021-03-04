Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Drops By 36.4%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DDEJF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,307. The company has a market cap of $107.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 28.11, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.22.
Dundee Company Profile
