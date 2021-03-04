Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Rises By 93.8%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:EFL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 38,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,074. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.