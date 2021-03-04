Short Interest in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Rises By 76.2%

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the January 28th total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -249.89 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 520.00%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

