Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Expands By 95.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the January 28th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,381. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter.

