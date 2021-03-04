Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Declines By 39.5%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 28th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Flow Traders from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flow Traders in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLTDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.67. Flow Traders has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $41.65.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

