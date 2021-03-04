Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Increases By 83.5%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the January 28th total of 724,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of GMDA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,607. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $203.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $82,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $118,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

