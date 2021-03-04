Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Declines By 40.0%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GTCH remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,089,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,085,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About GBT Technologies
