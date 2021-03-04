Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Declines By 40.0%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTCH remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,089,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,085,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services.

