Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Increases By 63.9%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the January 28th total of 793,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GILT traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 103,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.17 million, a P/E ratio of -156.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

