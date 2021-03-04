Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Decreases By 37.3%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 28th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $45.78. 762,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,389. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $205,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,725 shares of company stock worth $20,320,188. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after acquiring an additional 79,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 841.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Green Dot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.