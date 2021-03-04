Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Decreases By 37.3%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 28th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $45.78. 762,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,389. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $205,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,725 shares of company stock worth $20,320,188. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after acquiring an additional 79,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 841.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Green Dot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
