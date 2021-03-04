Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Rises By 72.3%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the January 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.