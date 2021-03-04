Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Rises By 72.3%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the January 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $30.50.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
