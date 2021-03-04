Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Rises By 73.9%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the January 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 53,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

