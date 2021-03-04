Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 95.0%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HXGBY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

