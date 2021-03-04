Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Drops By 35.9%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 28th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 1,563,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,026. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at $14,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,421,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

