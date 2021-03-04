Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Rises By 88.6%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

IVREF stock remained flat at $$7.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.