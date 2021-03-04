Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Decreases By 37.0%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $43.11.

