Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Declines By 41.3%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 28th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.