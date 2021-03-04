Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Rises By 74.2%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the January 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

PHO traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $46.79. 1,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,181. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

