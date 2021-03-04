Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Drops By 38.3%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.
IOBCF stock remained flat at $$17.96 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $18.97.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
See Also: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.