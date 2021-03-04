Short Interest in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Decreases By 35.9%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

