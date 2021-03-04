Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Drops By 33.7%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,999,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 176.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during midday trading on Thursday. 31,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,513. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.