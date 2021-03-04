Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Expands By 92.3%

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IVH stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

