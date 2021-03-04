Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Decreases By 33.7%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSF traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

