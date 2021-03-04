Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Declines By 35.7%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $52.52. 12,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,715. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

