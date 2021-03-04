Short Interest in Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rises By 63.7%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the January 28th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$8.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lancashire has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.