Short Interest in Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) Drops By 33.3%

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 321,900 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:LLIT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 524,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,483. Lianluo Smart has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.01% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

