Short Interest in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Decreases By 34.1%

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 28th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,281. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.