Short Interest in Meat-Tech 3D Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Increases By 65.6%

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 222,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,177. Meat-Tech 3D has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38.

Get Meat-Tech 3D alerts:

Meat-Tech 3D Company Profile

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D stem cell printing technology for cell based meat production. The company was formerly known as Ophectra Real Estate & Investments Ltd and changed its name to Meat-Tech 3D Ltd in October 2019. The company is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Meat-Tech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meat-Tech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.