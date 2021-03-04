Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Grows By 89.8%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the January 28th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:MMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,882. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

