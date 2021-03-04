Short Interest in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Grows By 68.5%

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the January 28th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,291.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,478. The company has a market cap of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.