Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declines By 33.6%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 53,130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

