Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Decreases By 53.3%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of O3 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OIIIF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 11,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,223. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

