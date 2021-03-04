Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Drops By 35.9%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 846,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 28th total of 1,321,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,233.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $$7.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

