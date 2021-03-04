Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Decreases By 54.4%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Paladin Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.
About Paladin Energy
