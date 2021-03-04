Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Decreases By 54.4%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Paladin Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.