Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Declines By 34.4%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the January 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PZG stock remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 373,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

