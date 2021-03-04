Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Drops By 40.0%

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 8,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from $0.05 to $0.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

