Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Drops By 40.0%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 8,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from $0.05 to $0.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.