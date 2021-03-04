Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Decreases By 55.8%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the January 28th total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,622. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

