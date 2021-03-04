Short Interest in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Rises By 87.1%

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the January 28th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 158,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Perspecta by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Perspecta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Perspecta by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perspecta by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

